Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s EPS estimates by 11 analysts

As of close of business last night, Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.99, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $13.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210084 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KURA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.70 and its Current Ratio is at 21.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 128,033 led to the insider holds 27,675 shares of the business.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN sold 1,906 shares of KURA for $26,474 on Jan 27. The CCO & Chief Strategy Officer now owns 20,605 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FORD KATHLEEN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,821 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 25,294 and left with 21,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 837.69M and an Enterprise Value of 413.73M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KURA is 0.84, which has changed by 11.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KURA traded 612.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 770.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.44% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of May 14, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 7.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.97 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.28, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.69.