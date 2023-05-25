Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.18

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed the day trading at $4.72 down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044868 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LICY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 801.50M and an Enterprise Value of 610.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 45.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7024.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LICY traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LICY traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 176.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.12M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of May 14, 2023 were 14.19M with a Short Ratio of 13.85M, compared to 13.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.78M and the low estimate is $138.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 426.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.