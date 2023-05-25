Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) closed at $21.13 down -3.60% from its previous closing price of $21.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2174662 shares were traded.

For a deeper understanding of Lincoln National Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when KELLY GARY C bought 7,838 shares for $25.52 per share. The transaction valued at 200,025 led to the insider holds 15,007 shares of the business.

Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares of LNC for $46,185 on Dec 15. The EVP, President LFD now owns 20,336 shares after completing the transaction at $30.79 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Connelly Deirdre P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $37.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,230 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 7.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41.

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $58.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.69.

For the past three months, LNC has traded an average of 4.08M shares per day and 3.4M over the past ten days. A total of 169.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNC is 1.80, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25.

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.24 and $7.

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.5B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.66B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.58B and the low estimate is $18.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.