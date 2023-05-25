Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $21.94 During Trading Session

After finishing at $22.45 in the prior trading day, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $21.94, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581151 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.22.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.17.

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.83.

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of May 14, 2023 were 12.11M with a Short Ratio of 12.04M, compared to 12.51M on Apr 13, 2023.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $0.47.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.9M and the low estimate is $607.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 193.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.