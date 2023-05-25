Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) was $368.50 for the day, down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $373.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2654422 shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $369.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Malhotra Raghuvir sold 1,536 shares for $390.00 per share. The transaction valued at 599,040 led to the insider holds 9,465 shares of the business.

Mastercard Foundation sold 125,816 shares of MA for $48,019,249 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 99,556,565 shares after completing the transaction at $381.66 per share. On May 16, another insider, Mastercard Foundation, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 125,816 shares for $379.30 each. As a result, the insider received 47,721,380 and left with 99,682,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MA now has a Market Capitalization of 360.21B and an Enterprise Value of 368.81B. As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MA is 1.10, which has changed by 5.32% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $392.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 369.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 347.80.

Shares Statistics:

MA traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 953.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 850.48M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.12, MA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 20.30% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $2.81, while EPS last year was $2.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.24, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.7 and $11.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.28. EPS for the following year is $14.58, with 36 analysts recommending between $15.32 and $13.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.31B to a low estimate of $6.08B. As of the current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.49B, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57B, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.45B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.62B and the low estimate is $27.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.