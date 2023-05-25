mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Records 1.92 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5590 High

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) closed at $0.56, up 19.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0897 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1915205 shares were traded. MCLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCLD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.00M and an Enterprise Value of 52.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCLD is 0.83, which has changed by -79.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCLD has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0833.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 593.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.66M. Insiders hold about 3.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MCLD as of May 14, 2023 were 185.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 113.81k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.