Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.60 in the prior trading day, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed at $6.62, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4861188 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUFG now has a Market Capitalization of 80.96B. As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 7.29M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 32.00, compared to 0.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 484.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23. The current Payout Ratio is 32.04% for MUFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.49B, down -59.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.29B and the low estimate is $28.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.