MS (Morgan Stanley) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed the day trading at $81.22 down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $82.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6822829 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when AKRAM RAJA sold 7,320 shares for $82.95 per share. The transaction valued at 607,198 led to the insider holds 96,484 shares of the business.

GLOCER THOMAS H sold 4,535 shares of MS for $395,021 on May 03. The Director now owns 98,110 shares after completing the transaction at $87.11 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 46,226 shares for $98.45 each. As a result, the insider received 4,550,950 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MS now has a Market Capitalization of 141.76B. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MS traded about 7.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MS traded about 6.65M shares per day. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.84M with a Short Ratio of 21.84M, compared to 18.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

MS’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.10, up from 3.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $7.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $13.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.28B to a low estimate of $13.11B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.75B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.19B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.09B and the low estimate is $53.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.