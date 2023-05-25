Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.76 During Trading Session

After finishing at $10.85 in the prior trading day, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) closed at $10.76, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659991 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Colestro James M sold 52 shares for $10.63 per share. The transaction valued at 553 led to the insider holds 19,172 shares of the business.

Hunter Timothy M bought 15,000 shares of NWBI for $160,017 on May 16. The Director now owns 147,318 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On May 08, another insider, Paup Mark A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,000 and bolstered with 33,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B. As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 888.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 761.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of May 14, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 9.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWBI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $112M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.15M to a low estimate of $110.5M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.27M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.81M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $436.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.68M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.6M and the low estimate is $443.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.