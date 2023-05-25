Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $133.37

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed the day trading at $133.37 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $136.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539360 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.09B and an Enterprise Value of 41.14B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUE traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUE traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 253.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.03M, compared to 6.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

NUE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 2.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 6.95% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.06 and a low estimate of $4.71, while EPS last year was $9.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.45, with high estimates of $6.71 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.87 and $9.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.35. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $14.71 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $9.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.08B to a low estimate of $8.91B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.79B, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.45B, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.47B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.79B and the low estimate is $29.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.