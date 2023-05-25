NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed the day trading at $7.98 down -8.38% from the previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1673923 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Hopkins John Lawrence sold 5,053 shares for $7.97 per share. The transaction valued at 40,252 led to the insider holds 33,934 shares of the business.

Scott Clayton sold 7,138 shares of SMR for $57,083 on May 17. The EVP, Business Development now owns 15,738 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On May 17, another insider, Hopkins John Lawrence, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,919 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 39,337 and left with 38,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 584.66M and an Enterprise Value of 318.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 123.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMR traded about 622.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMR traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 69.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 5.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 647.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $178.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.