Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $11.00 in the prior trading day, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) closed at $10.86, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560508 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Siffermann William A bought 100 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143 led to the insider holds 424 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $13.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 539.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 464.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 98.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 101.9k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NAD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.76.

Earnings Estimates

