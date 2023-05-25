OmniAb Inc. (OABI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $4.29 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $4.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615764 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OABI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when HIGGINS JOHN L sold 1,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 2,462,686 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 50,000 shares of OABI for $194,500 on May 18. The Director now owns 2,462,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.89 per share. On May 12, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 440,000 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,496,000 and bolstered with 2,438,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 442.75M and an Enterprise Value of 355.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6057, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4576.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OABI traded on average about 664.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 768.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.78M and the low estimate is $44.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.