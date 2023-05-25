ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Decline -3.33% in Day Trading, Closes at $79.79

The price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at $79.79 in the last session, down -3.33% from day before closing price of $82.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8585264 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares for $81.76 per share. The transaction valued at 408,800 led to the insider holds 596,312 shares of the business.

El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of ON for $385,500 on Apr 17. The CEO & President now owns 601,312 shares after completing the transaction at $77.10 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, El-Khoury Hassane, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $79.18 each. As a result, the insider received 395,900 and left with 606,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ON now has a Market Capitalization of 33.81B and an Enterprise Value of 34.12B. As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ON is 1.71, which has changed by 34.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $87.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ON traded on average about 6.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 431.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of May 14, 2023 were 24.9M with a Short Ratio of 26.38M, compared to 25.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.