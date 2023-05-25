Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.79 in the prior trading day, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) closed at $2.15, up 20.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061233 shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCY now has a Market Capitalization of 99.87M and an Enterprise Value of 76.38M.

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4811.

The stock has traded on average 179.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 68.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 115.78k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

