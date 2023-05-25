Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $7.10

As of close of business last night, Oscar Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.10, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215274 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackley Richard Scott sold 30,764 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 150,156 led to the insider holds 369,521 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 12,473 shares of OSCR for $60,879 on Mar 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 188,328 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Sankaran Sid, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 110,396 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider received 524,436 and left with 117,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 271.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSCR traded 3.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 40.40% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.54B and the low estimate is $6.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.