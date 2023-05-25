Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) closed at $15.33 in the last session, down -3.10% from day before closing price of $15.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2726564 shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -115.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $24.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAAS traded on average about 4.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 36.64M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $634M. It ranges from a high estimate of $634M to a low estimate of $634M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $340.47M, an estimated increase of 86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700M, an increase of 90.20% over than the figure of $86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.