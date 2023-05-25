Pentair plc (PNR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $57.73 in the prior trading day, Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) closed at $56.75, down -1.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990760 shares were traded. PNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when BRYAN GLYNIS sold 3,947 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 178,168 led to the insider holds 27,609 shares of the business.

GLENN T MICHAEL sold 3,947 shares of PNR for $184,522 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 26,496 shares after completing the transaction at $46.75 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Rolchigo Philip M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,531 shares for $47.90 each. As a result, the insider received 121,224 and left with 21,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.58B and an Enterprise Value of 11.95B. As of this moment, Pentair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has reached a high of $60.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 913.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 6.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PNR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for PNR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1489:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $4.07, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Pentair plc’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $972.31M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.