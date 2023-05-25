Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) was $50.80 for the day, down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $52.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518318 shares were traded. PNFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNFP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 24,168 shares for $73.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,773,539 led to the insider holds 302,071 shares of the business.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 3 shares of PNFP for $247 on Feb 08. The CHAIRMAN now owns 306,249 shares after completing the transaction at $82.26 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 5,680 shares for $80.95 each. As a result, the insider received 459,783 and left with 306,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNFP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has reached a high of $89.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.25.

Shares Statistics:

PNFP traded an average of 856.04K shares per day over the past three months and 638.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.78M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNFP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, PNFP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for PNFP, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $431M to a low estimate of $410.8M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.08M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.19M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $439M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.