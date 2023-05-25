PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.58

As of close of business last night, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.58, down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803068 shares were traded. MYPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Peterson Scott Edward sold 25,000 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 113,125 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Peterson Scott Edward sold 50,257 shares of MYPS for $201,028 on Oct 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Peterson Scott Edward, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 18,274 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 73,096 and left with 125,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYPS now has a Market Capitalization of 598.32M and an Enterprise Value of 485.91M. As of this moment, PLAYSTUDIOS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 190.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYPS has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9985.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYPS traded 329.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 530.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MYPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 936.22k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $76.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.12M to a low estimate of $73.9M. As of the current estimate, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.35M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.6M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.68M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $290.31M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.1M and the low estimate is $317.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.