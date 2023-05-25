Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) was $21.60 for the day, up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554552 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Our analysis of PLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.40 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 991.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 101.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.64.

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

PLRX traded an average of 718.67K shares per day over the past three months and 718.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 3.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 13 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$4.69.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.69M, down -56.70% from the average estimate.