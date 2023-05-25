PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Stock Closes down -19.62% on Wednesday Trading

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed the day trading at $46.95 down -19.62% from the previous closing price of $58.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5831438 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Reeve Emma sold 2,652 shares for $59.53 per share. The transaction valued at 157,885 led to the insider holds 7,200 shares of the business.

Reeve Emma sold 7,116 shares of PTCT for $423,630 on May 22. The Director now owns 7,200 shares after completing the transaction at $59.53 per share. On May 22, another insider, Pauwels Eric, who serves as the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 2,013 shares for $59.01 each. As a result, the insider received 118,791 and left with 47,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $59.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTCT traded about 774.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTCT traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 73.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.88 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.29, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.6 and -$5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$3.68, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $204.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.1M to a low estimate of $182.89M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.53M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.57M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.8M, up 37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $962.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $821.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.