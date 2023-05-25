Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.39

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) closed the day trading at $21.12 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $21.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656563 shares were traded. QTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 152,418 led to the insider holds 48,614 shares of the business.

Toloue Masoud bought 105,000 shares of QTRX for $1,095,150 on Aug 12. The President & CEO now owns 185,823 shares after completing the transaction at $10.43 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, DOYLE MICHAEL A, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $10.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,502 and bolstered with 33,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTRX now has a Market Capitalization of 602.23M and an Enterprise Value of 307.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has reached a high of $23.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTRX traded about 364.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTRX traded about 384.53k shares per day. A total of 37.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.12M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QTRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 880.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 750.8k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $26.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.6M to a low estimate of $25.5M. As of the current estimate, Quanterix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.5M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.54M, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.52M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.01M and the low estimate is $120.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.