QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.65 in the prior trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $6.45, down -3.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2970032 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Singh Jagdeep sold 355,000 shares for $7.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,760,870 led to the insider holds 970,877 shares of the business.

Singh Jagdeep sold 301,406 shares of QS for $2,524,034 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 970,877 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 13,279 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider received 110,703 and left with 564,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.16M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 58.16M with a Short Ratio of 58.16M, compared to 54.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.11% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.96.