Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) expected to report EPS of $6.61 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) closed at $235.67 down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $243.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508388 shares were traded. RS stock price reached its highest trading level at $243.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Mollins Sean Michael sold 4,750 shares for $263.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,382 led to the insider holds 16,930 shares of the business.

Ajemyan Arthur sold 1,640 shares of RS for $404,326 on Feb 27. The SVP, CFO now owns 13,028 shares after completing the transaction at $246.54 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.92 each. As a result, the insider received 4,918,417 and left with 55,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.58B and an Enterprise Value of 15.13B. As of this moment, Reliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RS has reached a high of $264.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 216.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RS has traded an average of 532.19K shares per day and 253.33k over the past ten days. A total of 58.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 738.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RS is 4.00, from 3.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for RS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.76 and a low estimate of $6.5, while EPS last year was $9.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.18, with high estimates of $6.69 and low estimates of $4.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.51 and $20.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.73. EPS for the following year is $20.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $24.91 and $16.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.94B. As of the current estimate, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.68B, an estimated decrease of -14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, a decrease of -11.40% over than the figure of -$14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.02B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.82B and the low estimate is $12.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.