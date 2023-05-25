RENT (Rent the Runway Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed the day trading at $2.37 down -5.58% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520698 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RENT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,385 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,351 led to the insider holds 1,329,369 shares of the business.

Donato Brian sold 4,585 shares of RENT for $10,729 on May 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 771,635 shares after completing the transaction at $2.34 per share. On May 03, another insider, Salinas Anushka, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 4,032 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider received 9,435 and left with 1,267,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.82M and an Enterprise Value of 365.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9905.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RENT traded about 671.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RENT traded about 352.78k shares per day. A total of 64.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of May 14, 2023 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 7.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $73.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.8M to a low estimate of $72.9M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.01M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.6M and the low estimate is $358.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.