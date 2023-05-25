Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) closed at $2.60 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $2.55. On the day, 538700 shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5119.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SVRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.90 and its Current Ratio is at 23.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when RAMSAY DAVID A bought 29,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 44,834 led to the insider holds 2,101,142 shares of the business.

RAMSAY DAVID A bought 7,000 shares of SVRA for $10,752 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 2,072,142 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,293 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,923 and bolstered with 2,065,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 298.85M and an Enterprise Value of 199.12M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7830.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SVRA traded on average about 180.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.31.