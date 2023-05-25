Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.30

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) closed the day trading at $1.30 down -13.91% from the previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2815651 shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Dritschilo Anatoly sold 8,372 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 13,437 led to the insider holds 1,085,200 shares of the business.

Jacobs Bette sold 4,366 shares of SHPH for $7,007 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 31,221 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Dritschilo Peter, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 3,820 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,131 and left with 6,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHPH now has a Market Capitalization of 18.16M and an Enterprise Value of 10.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $126.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3251, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1385.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHPH traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHPH traded about 7.58M shares per day. A total of 13.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.29M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 87.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 120.05k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.