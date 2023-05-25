SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $5.31 in the last session, up 0.38% from day before closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23595186 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Noto Anthony bought 108,000 shares for $4.67 per share. The transaction valued at 504,706 led to the insider holds 6,488,539 shares of the business.

Rishel Jeremy sold 200,000 shares of SOFI for $1,093,120 on May 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 101,582 shares after completing the transaction at $5.47 per share. On May 05, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 153,513 and bolstered with 6,380,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $8.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 35.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 929.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.74M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 97.13M with a Short Ratio of 97.13M, compared to 91.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $476.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $503M to a low estimate of $437.86M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.09M, an estimated increase of 33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.01M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.05M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.