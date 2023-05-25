Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Records -4.37% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) was $2.19 for the day, down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403333 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 626,126 led to the insider holds 300,005 shares of the business.

Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of SLDP for $1,089,700 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,700,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $6.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,937 and bolstered with 85,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 376.33M and an Enterprise Value of 63.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9344.

Shares Statistics:

SLDP traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.10M, compared to 9.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Solid Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.58M, an estimated increase of 59.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.32M, an increase of 369.60% over than the figure of $59.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.2M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.