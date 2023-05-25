Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SPRU

After finishing at $0.78 in the prior trading day, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.78, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518027 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7509.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Miller John P. bought 20,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 16,596 led to the insider holds 281,935 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 50,000 shares of SPRU for $39,870 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 1,586,862 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Tech Eric M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,496 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 53,707 and left with 678,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 125.34M and an Enterprise Value of 576.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9668.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.01M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.