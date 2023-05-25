Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) closed at $30.63 in the last session, down -2.95% from day before closing price of $31.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951336 shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHOO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 58,000 shares for $34.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,992,010 led to the insider holds 741,041 shares of the business.

LYNCH ROSE PEABODY sold 2,857 shares of SHOO for $98,924 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 16,079 shares after completing the transaction at $34.63 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Smith Robert Garrett, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,222 shares for $38.96 each. As a result, the insider received 86,571 and left with 8,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.40B. As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $40.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHOO traded on average about 909.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 807.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SHOO is 0.84, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $458.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.33M to a low estimate of $432M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $532.68M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.66M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $536M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.