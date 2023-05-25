Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) closed at $56.81 in the last session, down -3.09% from day before closing price of $58.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833003 shares were traded. SF stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Michaud Thomas B. sold 24,036 shares for $58.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,414,519 led to the insider holds 100,240 shares of the business.

Michaud Thomas B. sold 20,000 shares of SF for $1,175,800 on May 17. The Senior Vice President now owns 124,276 shares after completing the transaction at $58.79 per share. On May 16, another insider, Michaud Thomas B., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $57.75 each. As a result, the insider received 866,250 and left with 144,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.16B. As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $68.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SF traded on average about 813.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 576.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SF is 1.44, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15. The current Payout Ratio is 22.50% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $7.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.89 and $7.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.