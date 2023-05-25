Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) was $167.62 for the day, up 3.53% from the previous closing price of $161.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491941 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when CHAN SHIU LEUNG bought 3,000 shares for $133.88 per share. The transaction valued at 401,640 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

KAO GEORGE sold 553 shares of SMCI for $74,757 on May 11. The SVP, OPERATIONS now owns 7,239 shares after completing the transaction at $135.19 per share. On May 10, another insider, CHAN SHIU LEUNG, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $133.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,090 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $171.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.75.

Shares Statistics:

SMCI traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 5.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.22% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.91 and $10.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.73. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $7.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.4B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.