Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.33

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed the day trading at $23.34 down -3.43% from the previous closing price of $24.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3725639 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDOC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Jensen Claus Torp sold 2,888 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 70,580 led to the insider holds 19,843 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $23,810 on May 17. The CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER now owns 23,520 shares after completing the transaction at $23.81 per share. On May 04, another insider, Jensen Claus Torp, who serves as the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of the company, sold 1,699 shares for $25.64 each. As a result, the insider received 43,566 and left with 13,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.48B and an Enterprise Value of 5.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDOC traded about 3.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDOC traded about 2.89M shares per day. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 26.89M with a Short Ratio of 26.89M, compared to 26.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.43% and a Short% of Float of 18.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$19.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $649.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $641.28M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.38M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.88M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $656M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.