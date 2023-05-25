Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $68.90

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed the day trading at $68.90 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $69.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310365 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Arnst Thomas W sold 21,178 shares for $73.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,548,602 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Arnst Thomas W sold 1,600 shares of THC for $96,112 on Mar 07. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 21,178 shares after completing the transaction at $60.07 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Arnst Thomas W, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of the company, sold 825 shares for $61.00 each. As a result, the insider received 50,325 and left with 22,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.33B and an Enterprise Value of 21.64B. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $74.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THC traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THC traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 102.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.56M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.11% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 4.57M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34M, up 173.10% from the average estimate.