The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s EPS estimates by 17 analysts

As of close of business last night, The Allstate Corporation’s stock clocked out at $113.40, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $116.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730489 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Merten Jesse E sold 29,451 shares for $134.18 per share. The transaction valued at 3,951,588 led to the insider holds 16,668 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of ALL for $2,773,017 on Jan 03. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $137.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the President, Enterprise Services of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $135.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,410,200 and left with 82,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 31.28B and an Enterprise Value of 41.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $142.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALL traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.27M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.44, ALL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.25, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $12.96, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $10.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $12.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94B to a low estimate of $12.11B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.51B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.12B, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.85B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.79B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.09B and the low estimate is $53.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.