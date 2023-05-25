The Boeing Company (BA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed at $199.27 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $202.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4352744 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.50.

We take a closer look at BA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when McKenzie Howard E sold 412 shares for $204.36 per share. The transaction valued at 84,196 led to the insider holds 17,181 shares of the business.

CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares of BA for $3,972,028 on Nov 04. The President & CEO now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $158.88 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,285 shares for $157.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,861 and bolstered with 2,917 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 120.74B and an Enterprise Value of 161.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 271.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $221.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.09.

According to the various share statistics, BA traded on average about 5.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 602.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 8.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$1.18, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is $5.34, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $1.81.

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.82B to a low estimate of $16.24B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $16.68B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.19B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.78B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.61B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.98B and the low estimate is $85.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.