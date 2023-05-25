The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $189.89, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $191.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645920 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 474.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 9,869 shares for $199.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,297 led to the insider holds 11,406 shares of the business.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 43,311 shares of EL for $8,752,853 on May 11. The Executive Group President now owns 21,275 shares after completing the transaction at $202.09 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Haney Carl P., who serves as the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of the company, sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,240 and left with 4,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 73.63B and an Enterprise Value of 77.56B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 230.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EL traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.52, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $3.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.62B and the low estimate is $16.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.