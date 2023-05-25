The name Magnite Inc. (MGNI) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) was $11.81 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $11.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1343770 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 24,679 shares for $10.88 per share. The transaction valued at 268,508 led to the insider holds 1,505,072 shares of the business.

Day David sold 16,066 shares of MGNI for $174,798 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 463,025 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share. On May 16, another insider, Soroca Adam Lee, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 12,390 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider received 134,803 and left with 432,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

MGNI traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 7.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.12M to a low estimate of $133.68M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.26M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.31M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.15M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.62M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.63M and the low estimate is $587M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.