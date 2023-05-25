The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $131.50

As of close of business last night, The Progressive Corporation’s stock clocked out at $131.50, down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $133.35. On the day, 1928503 shares were traded.

To gain a deeper understanding of PGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 283.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Broz Steven sold 926 shares for $136.50 per share. The transaction valued at 126,399 led to the insider holds 26,325 shares of the business.

Broz Steven sold 930 shares of PGR for $128,145 on Apr 21. The Chief Information Officer now owns 27,251 shares after completing the transaction at $137.79 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Bleser Philip, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $139.86 each. As a result, the insider received 279,720 and left with 2,129 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 80.90B and an Enterprise Value of 87.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68.

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.48.

It appears that PGR traded 2.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, PGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $7.9, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.4 and $6.46.

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $15.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.47B to a low estimate of $14.7B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.39B, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.42B and the low estimate is $66.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.