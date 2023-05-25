The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Records 15.28 million Shares Traded, Reaches $89.49 High

After finishing at $89.82 in the prior trading day, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed at $89.07, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15278365 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,145 shares for $99.16 per share. The transaction valued at 113,538 led to the insider holds 29,138 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares of DIS for $108,444 on Mar 21. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 30,283 shares after completing the transaction at $95.21 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 1,139 shares for $103.44 each. As a result, the insider received 117,818 and left with 30,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIS now has a Market Capitalization of 168.05B and an Enterprise Value of 207.95B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $126.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 18.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $22.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.26B to a low estimate of $22.21B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $21.5B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.7B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.13B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.75B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.82B and the low estimate is $92.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.