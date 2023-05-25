This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AECOM (ACM)

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) closed the day trading at $76.60 down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $78.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781650 shares were traded. ACM stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Tishman Daniel R. sold 20,618 shares for $82.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,709,645 led to the insider holds 44,159 shares of the business.

Poloni Lara sold 6,498 shares of ACM for $539,986 on Jan 09. The PRESIDENT now owns 73,351 shares after completing the transaction at $83.10 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Battley Todd, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $83.96 each. As a result, the insider received 235,088 and left with 16,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.12B and an Enterprise Value of 12.77B. As of this moment, AECOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACM has reached a high of $92.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACM traded about 954.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACM traded about 761.75k shares per day. A total of 138.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

ACM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of the current estimate, AECOM’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.15B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.25B and the low estimate is $14.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.