Understanding CarGurus Inc. (CARG) through its ratios

In the latest session, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $18.74 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $18.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804402 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarGurus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $26.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARG has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 115.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 9.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $229.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $234.3M to a low estimate of $220.5M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $511.23M, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.02M, a decrease of -44.20% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $957.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $902.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $939.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, down -43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.