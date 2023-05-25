Understanding Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) through its ratios

In the latest session, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) closed at $57.57 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $57.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4348701 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when VIDERGAUZ MARK sold 4,000 shares for $59.75 per share. The transaction valued at 239,000 led to the insider holds 89,270 shares of the business.

KELLY THOMAS J sold 93,192 shares of MNST for $5,536,537 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,056 shares after completing the transaction at $59.41 per share. On May 11, another insider, VIDERGAUZ MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $59.13 each. As a result, the insider received 236,520 and left with 93,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNST now has a Market Capitalization of 62.49B and an Enterprise Value of 59.44B. As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNST has traded an average of 4.28M shares per day and 4.16M over the past ten days. A total of 1.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 752.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of May 14, 2023 were 10.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.94M, compared to 10.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.66B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.29B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.