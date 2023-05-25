Understanding Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) closed at $7.84 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $8.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2033134 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,000 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 571,502 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew bought 2,900 shares of RKT for $21,170 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 569,502 shares after completing the transaction at $7.30 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,930 and bolstered with 566,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RKT has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 1.98B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.91M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 32.93M with a Short Ratio of 32.93M, compared to 33.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.02% and a Short% of Float of 27.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.81 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $969.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $997M to a low estimate of $941M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.84B, down -35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.