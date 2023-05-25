Understanding Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $5.12 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749447 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAND has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 2.2M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.92M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.73M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $170.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.