Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Cosan S.A. (CSAN)

In the latest session, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $12.61 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701363 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cosan S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.98B and an Enterprise Value of 14.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $18.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSAN has traded an average of 415.97K shares per day and 360.66k over the past ten days. A total of 466.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.93M. Shares short for CSAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.57M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSAN is 0.34, from 0.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.53B to a low estimate of $7.53B. As of the current estimate, Cosan S.A.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.15B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.15B.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.4B and the low estimate is $31.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.