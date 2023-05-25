Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

In the latest session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $34.17 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $34.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209829 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GitLab Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 7,286 shares for $26.98 per share. The transaction valued at 196,584 led to the insider holds 2,647,312 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 894 shares of GTLB for $24,183 on May 05. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 15,884 shares after completing the transaction at $27.05 per share. On May 04, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 396,361 shares for $26.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,689,665 and bolstered with 2,640,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 4.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLB has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.00M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.97M, compared to 7.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $117.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $119.54M to a low estimate of $116.97M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.41M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.04M, an increase of 25.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.44M and the low estimate is $656.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.