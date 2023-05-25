VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) was $16.35 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $16.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2925313 shares were traded. VECT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VECT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECT now has a Market Capitalization of 606.53M and an Enterprise Value of 395.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VECT has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

VECT traded an average of 564.34K shares per day over the past three months and 3.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.92M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VECT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 259.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 132.44k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$2.66.